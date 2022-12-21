 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harrisburg Academy students take part in letter campaign to benefit Make-a-Wish Foundation

Harrisburg Academy students on Wednesday donated more than 2,250 holiday letters as part of Macy's Holiday Letter-Writing Campaign, which benefits the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Macy's will donate $2 to the foundation for every letter submitted, and organizers said this was the school's largest number of letters in the three years its participated, as well as the largest number from a single school in the Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley chapter's region.

Harrisburg Academy participates in Kids for Wish Kids. Kids For Wish Kids is a fundraising program that provides schools and youth organizations the opportunity to engage in philanthropy and service activities in partnership with Make-A-Wish. The program encourages community service, leadership, volunteerism and teamwork.

“This project allows the students at Harrisburg Academy and around the region to give back to others and focus on their community," said Ann Shields, development director of Make-a-Wish Foundation in the region. "To make this effort at such an early age prepares these children to do this for the rest of their lives."

