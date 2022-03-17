Harrisburg Academy organizes fundraising effort for Ukraine; Mission Central collecting donations

Harrisburg Academy on Thursday announced efforts to help those in Ukraine, and specifically three high school students displaced in the Russian invasion.

The academy said it will offer academic scholarships to three Ukrainian high school students who have been displaced during the crisis. With the help of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral and the International Baccalaureate organization, the academy will identify Ukrainian students and families eligible for the opportunity. The academy can also be contacted by community organizations are families.

The academy is also teaming up with Mission Central in Mechanicsburg to sponsor a fundraiser on March 23. Though the fundraiser will involve $1 pledges from its students, staff and families for the humanitarian effort, Mission Central will also collect item donations from the school community, as well as from the public, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day. Items will then be donated to Ukraine through the nonprofit.

Suggested donations include hand and foot warmers, pillar candles (no glass), small first-aid kits, feminine hygiene products, wrapped bars of soap, flashlights with batteries attached (not inside), alcohol swabs/pads, personal hygiene items, baby food in plastic containers, blankets and wound care items, including Band-Aids, gauze rolls and adhesive and non-adhesive dressings.

“The humanitarian needs of the Ukrainian people are overwhelming as they undergo this horrific siege of their country. It is imperative that we answer the call of responsible global citizenship by offering our resources to help alleviate some of their suffering,” said Adrian Allan, head of Harrisburg Academy.

Mission Central is located at 5 Pleasant View Drive, Mechanicsburg.

