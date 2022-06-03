 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harley-Davidson to restart York, Wisconsin plants

APTOPIX Earns Harley Davidson

Motorcycles are reflected in a gas tank at a Harley Davidson dealer Tuesday, July 20, 2010, in New Berlin, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after sorting out issues with a supplier.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the motorcycle manufacturer plans to restart plants in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and York, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

The company suspended operations at the plants on May 19 for two weeks out of an “abundance of caution” due to a regulatory compliance issue with a supplier.

The company didn’t name the supplier or provide other details. Harley-Davidson’s stock dropped almost 9% the day the shutdown was announce.

