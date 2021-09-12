Hampden veterans' committee hopes to shines focus on 9/11 remembrance every year

Hampden Township’s annual remembrance ceremony for the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks was held Saturday as it has been since 2019, marking an effort by local organizers to keep the events fresh in the minds of the public, even prior to this year’s two-decade anniversary.

Organized by the Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee and held at the township’s Veterans Park, this year’s program involved a flyover by a Vietnam-War era helicopter.

The committee, a nonprofit which has sponsored the park’s renovations, aims to do four to six memorial events per year, said committee chair Gary Coburn.

“We do think it’s important to keep these ceremonies in front of the public,” said Coburn said, with programs planned for Veterans’ Day in November and Pearl Harbor Day in December.

“We just felt that 9/11 was one we wanted to keep on the radar,” Coburn said, especially because several committee members served in Afghanistan in the wake of the terror attacks.

At Saturday’s ceremony, Coburn offered his own recollections of the day; he was on a trip in Indiana, and managed to snag a rental car to get back to Pennsylvania after air traffic was grounded.