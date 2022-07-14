Hampden Township warns drivers of traffic signal issues with ongoing resurfacing project on Carlisle Pike

An ongoing resurfacing project and a recent lightning strike have affected traffic signals and timing disruptions along the Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township reported Wednesday.

The township said PennDOT's paving contractor is continuing to complete a resurfacing project on the Carlisle Pike between Sporting Hill Road and the township's border with Camp Hill Borough. The project slated to be completed by the end of August, however, has cause disruptions to traffic signal operations and timing due to the removal of traffic signal loops during the milling process, the township said.

The township said this was an unavoidable situation given the milling process and that the contractor will restore the loops, which should restore normal operations and timing along the Carlisle Pike.

In addition to the resurfacing project, the township said a lightning strike from several weeks ago also significantly damaged the traffic signals at the Carlisle Pike intersections at Skyport Road and Brondle Boulevard.

"The township’s traffic technician has ensured that the signals are operating safely and taken steps to temporarily improve the timing of the signals until replacement parts can be obtained and installed," the township said in an email to residents. "No specific timeline is known for the replacement of the damaged parts at this time due to supply chain issues."