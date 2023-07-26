Hampden Township on Tuesday announced that it will begin work on the township pool starting in the fall.

The Pool Renovation Project aims to revitalize the community pool, which has been open to residents for about 50 years.

"For decades, Hampden Township has worked tirelessly to maintain the pool's legacy as a beloved summer destination," township Commissioner Nate Silcox said in a news release. "Now, with the pool reaching its 50th year, the time has come to evaluate and modernize the facility to meet current standards and elevate the overall recreational experience for all our community members. We have been successful in obtaining several state grants that will help fund this project."

The township has held public workshops on the project, and the township received a number of bids, eventually awarding four contracts for various improvements totaling $3.16 million. The township said it has secured $2.38 million in grant funding for the project.

The contracts went to East Coast Contracting Inc. as the general contractor for $2.778 million, MidState Mechanical & Electrical LLC for both the mechanical contractor ($42,137) and plumbing contractor ($118,378), and Orbit Technologies Services for the electrical contactor ($87,600).

The project includes improvements to existing infrastructure of the pool, which will include construction of a new family changing room/restroom. Renovations also include replacement of the pool gutter system and piping to meet code, addition of a new underground surge tank, replacement of the main drain system and piping and an overhaul of the pool mechanical system, including improved ventilation of the existing bathhouse.

The township said work on the pool will begin after Labor Day, when the pool closes for the season. Construction is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, in time for the next summer season for the pool.