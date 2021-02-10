 Skip to main content
Hampden Township seeks applicants to fill board vacancy

Hampden Township logo

Hampden Township seeks applicants to fill a vacancy on its board of commissioners that was created with the recent death of commissioner Kenneth Fetrow.

Residents who are registered voters of the township and who have lived in the township continuously for at least one year can file a resume with the township by 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. Resumes and an expression of interest can be mailed to Township Manager Keith Metts at 209 S. Sporting Hill Road, Mechanicsburg PA 17050, or sent via email to kmetts@hampdentownship.us. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the township office is not open to the public, so applicants must call 717-761-0119 if they are hand-delivering their resume.

The township has 30 days to fill the vacancy, and that appointment could be made during the public meeting of the board of commissioners at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.

The appointed person will need to complete a state ethics commission statement of financial interest form. The term of appointment to the board will be until the first Monday in January 2022.

