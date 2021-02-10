Hampden Township seeks applicants to fill board vacancy

Residents who are registered voters of the township and who have lived in the township continuously for at least one year can file a resume with the township by 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. Resumes and an expression of interest can be mailed to Township Manager Keith Metts at 209 S. Sporting Hill Road, Mechanicsburg PA 17050, or sent via email to kmetts@hampdentownship.us. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the township office is not open to the public, so applicants must call 717-761-0119 if they are hand-delivering their resume.