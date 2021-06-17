Hampden Township residents ask for authorities to re-engage after bureaucratic conflict over rock dam at Orr's Bridge

The confusion came from residents who had called state and county officials because they were either dissatisfied that the dam was being rebuilt or dissatisfied that the structure was too high and causing standing water, Stoner said.

The stone finger sticking out into the Conodoguinet was for construction purposes and not the final reconstruction of the rock dam, according to Stoner; the finished product would have been adjusted to meet the height that the dam stood at before.

But as soon as the DEP and corps heard about it, they ordered everything to be ripped out.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Confusion

This appears to be the result of confusion over what sort of dam existed prior to bridge construction, and if this constitutes a “causeway,” according to emails between the county and DEP that Commissioner Jean Foschi referenced during Monday’s meeting.

The rock dam was shown on the county’s bridge construction plans as approved by the DEP, Foschi said, but the DEP referenced the dam in later emails as a “causeway” for which the county did not obtain a permit.