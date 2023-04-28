No arrests have been made in connection to the Hampden Township Police Department's interception of an illegal drug shipment that had been on its way across the country.

Police seized the drugs Thursday around 1:30 p.m. along the 6000 block of the Carlisle Pike.

A news release from the Hampden Township Police Department said officers received information about the shipment, which contained more than 900 pounds of marijuana and THC infused products worth more than $360,000.

Police intercepted the shipment along with the Pennsylvania State Police Drug Interdiction Unit and the Cumberland County Drug Task Force.