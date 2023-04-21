Hampden Township Volunteer Fire Company's annual Touch-a-Truck fundraiser will cruise back into town this Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids and adults can explore emergency vehicles including fire trucks, police cars, construction vehicles and more, the department said in a news release.
The fire company will also offer car seat safety checks.
Pennsylvania Farm Show milkshakes and other food truck offerings will be available for purchase.
Participation in the event costs $5 per car or two canned goods, with event proceeds benefiting both Hampden Township Volunteer Fire Company and New Hope Ministries Food Pantry.
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn
