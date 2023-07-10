Hampden Township commissioners at the end of June approved the preliminary plan for the Beltway Commons, a retail development that will be located at the former Park Inn complex.

That area of the Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township has long been vacant after the closure of the hotel, and BL Companies has been looking to develop that site at the corner of the Route 581 interchange.

Commissioners in a news release Monday said the preliminary plan has gone through "extensive discussion and revision" with the planning commission and includes a large wholesale club site with fueling station, commercial drive-thru and dine-in restaurants and strip mall stores.

The township said its approval is contingent on the developer continuing to work closely with the township and meeting agreed up conditions.

"I am pleased to see the re-use of the former Park Inn site - and that it will provide additional dining and shopping options for our residents," Commissioner Nate Silcox said in a news release.

The Beltway Commons project plan is on the Hampden Township website and includes details about what will find a home in the new development.

Though the plan does not name the wholesale club that will occupy the main building with 99,804 square feet at the back of the complex, a number of the other storefronts were listed on the preliminary plan.

According to the plan, Starbucks and Raising Cane's will each have standalone buildings with drive-thrus closer to the Carlisle Pike entrance. Raising Cane's is a fast-food restaurant that specializes in chicken fingers and was founded in Louisiana.

There are also three more buildings in a strip formation, with some spaces still vacant but others featuring more dining options, including First Watch, a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that already has a location on Senate Avenue in East Pennsboro Township; Cava, a restaurant featuring healthy foods in bowls and pita that has a location in Lancaster; McAllister's Deli, which has a location in Harrisburg; and Panda Express, which will have a drive-thru.

According to the preliminary plan, there will be some access off Crossgate Drive, but the main intersection will be at the existing traffic light. There will be two left-turn lanes and one right or straight lane coming out of the development, as well as two lanes going into the development.

Off the Carlisle Pike, traffic heading toward the Route 581 interchange will see a shift, with two left lanes going to be designated for left turns. The currently designated right-turn only lane at that intersection will allow for vehicles to continue straight under the new traffic plan, which will allow for three lanes of travel heading straight.