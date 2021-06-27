Hampden Township brings back food truck festival

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Inside, owner Tim “Shorty” Elwell, of West York, was ready to whip up another batch of funnel cake dough, saying he was glad to be back at Food Fun Fest for a “third or fourth year” after missing out in 2020. “Anything is better than the pandemic,” he said with a laugh.

Across the field, the Cumberland Valley High School Band’s “Fry Wagon” was in full swing, offering a varied menu of chicken “tendies,” apple pie bites, jalapeno peppers, and of course, fries, among other items. Manning the condiment table were CV Band members Riley Hebbard, an incoming senior flutist, and incoming sophomore Andy Stein, a snare percussionist.

“It’s so good to be back with everyone in the band,” Stein said after ending a pandemic school year of band performances limited to football games or to families only. Next year, the band is scheduled to return to competitions with other regional schools.

Hebbard was joined Saturday by parents Rhonda and David, who served as adult volunteers at the band’s “Fry Wagon.” Last year, the family also volunteered when CV’s Band Boosters traversed neighborhoods for business during pandemic closures.

“It kept us afloat,” Rhonda Hebbard said Saturday. “It’s so good to be back now.”