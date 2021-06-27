Hampden Township brings back food truck festival

Hampden Township’s Fun Food Fest was back in action at Hampden Park on Saturday evening after a year’s absence due to the pandemic.
The free annual event sponsored by UPMC Pinnacle returned for its eighth year under the coordination of the Hampden Township Recreation Department.
A host of food trucks and stands near Hampden’s municipal pool complex opened for business at 4 p.m. under Saturday’s scorching sun, offering patrons everything from stuffed waffles to fried pickles to apple cider slushies.
At Jack & Joan’s Kettle Corn, owner Jack Crowl of Carlisle, was tending over a steaming batch of his specialty at the business he runs with wife, Joan. Working in the afternoon’s heat wasn’t “so bad if you don’t think about it,” he said.
Business was going well at Crowl’s kettle corn stand on Saturday afternoon, Crowl noted. After last year’s pandemic closures, “people are ready to get out and get it,” he said.
Such was the case for Hailey Slaughter, 15, and brother Logan, 11, who stopped by Jack & Joan’s for a cool order of apple cider slushies after a swim.
Meanwhile at Shorty’s Funnel Cakes, Lisa Montamed, of Camp Hill, waited for an order of lemonades and funnel cakes with her granddaughters, ages 6 and 7. “I always come here,” she said.
Inside, owner Tim “Shorty” Elwell, of West York, was ready to whip up another batch of funnel cake dough, saying he was glad to be back at Food Fun Fest for a “third or fourth year” after missing out in 2020. “Anything is better than the pandemic,” he said with a laugh.
Across the field, the Cumberland Valley High School Band’s “Fry Wagon” was in full swing, offering a varied menu of chicken “tendies,” apple pie bites, jalapeno peppers, and of course, fries, among other items. Manning the condiment table were CV Band members Riley Hebbard, an incoming senior flutist, and incoming sophomore Andy Stein, a snare percussionist.
“It’s so good to be back with everyone in the band,” Stein said after ending a pandemic school year of band performances limited to football games or to families only. Next year, the band is scheduled to return to competitions with other regional schools.
Hebbard was joined Saturday by parents Rhonda and David, who served as adult volunteers at the band’s “Fry Wagon.” Last year, the family also volunteered when CV’s Band Boosters traversed neighborhoods for business during pandemic closures.
“It kept us afloat,” Rhonda Hebbard said Saturday. “It’s so good to be back now.”
At Hall’s Ice Cream of Millerstown, Mike Wilson waited for an order placed with Pam Kohr and Eric Kohr. Wilson, of Enola, said this was his first visit to Hampden’s Fun Food Fest. “We came here for the food trucks and dinner,” he said.