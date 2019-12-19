Hampden Township commissioners approved its 2020 budget with no real estate tax increase during their meeting Wednesday, according to board president John V. Thomas.
Thomas said in an email that the real estate tax will remain at 0.156 mills, meaning a property owner will pay $15.60 for a property assessed at $100,000.
Thomas said 2020 marks the 43rd consecutive year that Hampden has passed a budget without a tax increase. He also noted that sewer and stormwater rates were also unchanged.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
One rate that is going up is the trash fee because of a new contract with a new company, Waste Management.