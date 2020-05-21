Hampden Memorial Day ceremony to be virtual

Hampden Memorial Day ceremony to be virtual

Hampden Township Memorial ceremony 2015

Stephen Goho, right, and John Rausch, left, take part in the wreath-laying during the Hampden Township Memorial Day Ceremony at Hampden Veterans Park & Memorial in 2015.

 Sentinel file

As the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council moves ahead with its plans for a virtual Memorial Day ceremony Monday, the Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee announced it will have its virtual ceremony on Saturday morning.

The committee said Thursday that the ceremony will be on its Facebook page at 11 a.m.

The virtual ceremony will also be posted on the committee's website Saturday morning on hampdenpaveterans.org, and the ceremony will be shown again on the group's Facebook page.

Hampden's ceremony will remember local heroes Private Robert G. Sultzaberger who was killed in action in France on July 27, 1944, and Corp. Jesse J. Wheeler, who was killed in action in Korea on Sept. 16, 1951.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News