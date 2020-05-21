Hampden Memorial Day ceremony to be virtual

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council moves ahead with its plans for a virtual Memorial Day ceremony Monday, the Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee announced it will have its virtual ceremony on Saturday morning.

The committee said Thursday that the ceremony will be on its Facebook page at 11 a.m.

The virtual ceremony will also be posted on the committee's website Saturday morning on hampdenpaveterans.org, and the ceremony will be shown again on the group's Facebook page.

Hampden's ceremony will remember local heroes Private Robert G. Sultzaberger who was killed in action in France on July 27, 1944, and Corp. Jesse J. Wheeler, who was killed in action in Korea on Sept. 16, 1951.