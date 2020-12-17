HACC extends online classes through summer semester

HACC announced Thursday that it will extend its mostly remote online instruction and student services through the summer 2021 semester.

HACC's instruction had been online this past fall, with some exception for hands-on/experiential components of approved programs, which will continue in the summer.

“Our students and employees continue to be our top priority, as we do our part to prioritize their safety,” said John Sygielski, HACC president and CEO. “No one could have ever anticipated that we would still be affected by this global pandemic. It has not been easy for our students and employees to juggle their many responsibilities. However, we can do this, and we are truly stronger together. Their positive spirits and determination are admirable, and I continue to be impressed and inspired by them.”

Students and employees were notified of the summer plans Wednesday.

Dickinson College previously announced that it will have a hybrid model for its spring semester, with freshmen and sophomores on campus in the first part of the semester, and juniors and seniors on campus the second part of the semester. Dickinson and HACC had been the only area institutions of higher learning that opted to go fully remote in the fall.