Guise added to Cumberland County firefighters' memorial

A 19th plate now hangs on the county’s memorial wall for firefighters killed in the line of duty, bringing some additional closure to the death of Jerome Guise.

Cumberland County’s annual fire service honor ceremony on Thursday night featured the unveiling of the memorial marker for Guise, who died during a fire on March 9, 2020, that also took the life of one of the home’s occupants.

“It’s honoring a true hero,” said Tim Yingst, chief of Citizen’s Fire Company No. 1, with which Guise and his family served.

Yingst was one of the last people to see Guise alive while fighting the house fire on Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township. Minutes later, a porch roof collapsed on Guise.

“It definitely changes the fire company, the way you think,” Yingst said. “It’s in your head, every time you go under a porch roof.”

Guise had joined the fire service in 2003, at age 17, and served at both of Citizen’s stations in Mount Holly Springs and Boiling Springs. He was a fourth-generation firefighter, with a long family history in the local fire company.

“My grandfather started that one, it was part of his deal that everyone should do some type of public service, some type of civil service to help your community, and it’s followed on down the line” said Jerome’s father, Randy Guise.

Jerome’s death marked the first time in 52 years that there isn’t a member of the Guise family in Citizen’s, Randy said — although that may end soon, as Jerome’s daughter Kayla is considering getting involved.

“Some days it feels like forever, some days it’s like it just happened,” Randy said of his son’s death. “You have good days and bad days ... sometimes you have good minutes and bad minutes.”

The Guise family was presented with a posthumous medal of heroism Thursday night from the county fire chiefs’ association, and Randy said the family remains intensely proud of Jerome’s bravery and commitment to firefighting.

“We all know as firefighters, every time the alarm sounds, you never know,” Randy said. “You just don’t.”

Guise’s death was the county’s first line-of-duty firefighter death in many years. The memorial outside the county’s public safety office includes all known line of duty deaths in the historical record.

Also on Thursday, the county honored firefighters who died outside the line of duty in the past year from all of the fire companies in the county.

According to the county’s listing, they are Frank Lentz IV, Eugene E. “Gene” Heiges, Timothy Costanza, Joseph R. “Ray” Horn, Jaye Alleman, Irwin “Irv” Fanus, Dorthey Heckman, Victor Lippert, David Broy, Kevin Donnelly, John Thomas Titzel, Samuel K. Helman, Ken Snyder, Robert Lyter, Andrew Hatcher and Arlan Rothstein.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

