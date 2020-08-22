Group holds rally in front of U.S. Post Office building in Carlisle Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of about 25 people held a rally in front of the U.S. Post Office building at 66 W. Louther St. in Carlisle Saturday.

The group of people, most all wearing face masks, held signs decrying the recent cuts in the U.S. Postal service by Louis Dejoy, the Postmaster General recently appointed by President Donald Trump.

A similar rally was planned for the U.S. Postal Service building at 702 E. Simpson St. in Mechanicsburg.

Democratic attorneys general in six more states and the District of Columbia sued the Postal Service on Friday over changes they say have undermined mail-in voting ahead of the November election.

The lawsuit was filed against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy just as he was answering questions about the policies at a U.S. Senate hearing in Washington. The other defendants are the Postal Service and the agency's board chairman.

Agency leaders interfered with how states conduct elections, “and thus violated plaintiffs’ constitutional authority to set the ‘Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives,’" the plaintiffs stated in the suit, quoting from the U.S. Constitution.