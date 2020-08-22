Group holds rally in front of U.S. Post Office building in Carlisle Saturday

A group of about 25 people held a rally in front of the U.S. Post Office building at 66 W. Louther St. in Carlisle Saturday.
The group of people, most all wearing face masks, held signs decrying the recent cuts in the U.S. Postal service by Louis Dejoy, the Postmaster General recently appointed by President Donald Trump.
A similar rally was planned for the U.S. Postal Service building at 702 E. Simpson St. in Mechanicsburg.
Democratic attorneys general in six more states and the District of Columbia sued the Postal Service on Friday over changes they say have undermined mail-in voting ahead of the November election.
The lawsuit was filed against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy just as he was answering questions about the policies at a U.S. Senate hearing in Washington. The other defendants are the Postal Service and the agency's board chairman.
Agency leaders interfered with how states conduct elections, “and thus violated plaintiffs’ constitutional authority to set the ‘Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives,’" the plaintiffs stated in the suit, quoting from the U.S. Constitution.
The complaint led by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro alleges that delays caused by the policy changes have already caused problems for people waiting for prescription drugs, money, food and other mail.
The postal delays, the lawsuit said, also makes it harder for states to perform other governmental duties, including collecting revenue.
It says the postal agency “may disenfranchise voters because their ballots will not be sent or received in time and may deter people from voting because they do not trust that their ballot will be delivered.”
