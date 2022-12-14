Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opens in Mechanicsburg this week

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will open a new location Thursday in Mechanicsburg.

The store is at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road at the Windsor Park Shopping Center in Lower Allen Township. The discount grocery chain is leasing a 20,789 square-foot space at the former Rite Aid Support Center in the shopping center.

Store hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. A grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for noon on Thursday.

The chain is based out of Emeryville, California, and operates more than 400 locations in states including California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada and New Jersey. The company says it offers 30% to 70% off brand name products.

The company said customers have a chance to win a $1,000 grocery giveaway from Dec. 5 through Jan. 12. The first 100 customers to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday have a chance to win “Grocery Outlet Bliss Buck gift cards” ranging from $5 to $500. According to the company, shoppers will also receive free limited-edition reusable bags while supplies last.