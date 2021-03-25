 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greenhouse's purple light issue believed to be resolved in Middlesex Township
editor's pick alert featured
Middlesex Township

Greenhouse's purple light issue believed to be resolved in Middlesex Township

{{featured_button_text}}
Lights 2

Light from Toigo Organic Farms in Middlesex Township was seen in the night sky March 17. The light bounces off low cloud ceilings and creates a pink glow that can be seen from several miles away.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

An issue with excessive lighting at the Toigo Organic Farms site in Middlesex Township should be resolved, according to the township, after blackout curtains were installed at the greenhouse in question.

Local residents posted photos to social media of a purple or pink glow emanating from the property that could be seen for miles around. Middlesex Township zoning and building code officer Mark Carpenter said he received dozens of complaints from surrounding communities.

“It was a major light polluter. We did take action immediately as soon as we were aware,” Carpenter said.

The emission came from grow lights in the approximately 5-acre Toigo commercial greenhouse, he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“As of Friday the 19th they had installed blackout curtains in the area where they had the artificial lights, and I don’t believe there is any significant [light escape] now,” Carpenter said.

The greenhouse was built in 2014 for organic produce, The Sentinel reported at the time. Toigo did not return calls for comment.

Middlesex Township adopted its lighting ordinance in 2008 to control glare, primarily from truck stops and hotels that have expanded along the major Interstate 81 and Pennsylvania Turnpike interchanges.

Lights 3

Light from Toigo Organic Farms in Middlesex Township could be seen from miles away on March 17 before the issue was fixed.
Lights 1

Low cloud cover helped spread a pink light emanating from Toigo Organic Farms in Middlesex Township on March 17.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

“It was a major light polluter. We did take action immediately as soon as we were aware."

— Middlesex Township zoning and building code officer Mark Carpenter

Quote
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate confirms Levine, first openly trans official

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News