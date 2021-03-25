Greenhouse's purple light issue believed to be resolved in Middlesex Township

An issue with excessive lighting at the Toigo Organic Farms site in Middlesex Township should be resolved, according to the township, after blackout curtains were installed at the greenhouse in question.

Local residents posted photos to social media of a purple or pink glow emanating from the property that could be seen for miles around. Middlesex Township zoning and building code officer Mark Carpenter said he received dozens of complaints from surrounding communities.

“It was a major light polluter. We did take action immediately as soon as we were aware,” Carpenter said.

The emission came from grow lights in the approximately 5-acre Toigo commercial greenhouse, he said.

“As of Friday the 19th they had installed blackout curtains in the area where they had the artificial lights, and I don’t believe there is any significant [light escape] now,” Carpenter said.

The greenhouse was built in 2014 for organic produce, The Sentinel reported at the time. Toigo did not return calls for comment.

Middlesex Township adopted its lighting ordinance in 2008 to control glare, primarily from truck stops and hotels that have expanded along the major Interstate 81 and Pennsylvania Turnpike interchanges.

