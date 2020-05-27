Green phase still limits indoor dining by social distance; yellow phase to allow outdoor dining

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Though Cumberland County is not yet slated to move from the yellow phase to the green phase, new guidelines provided Wednesday afternoon by the Wolf administration show what will be allowed and what will be limited when restrictions are further lifted.

The guidelines that were just released primarily focus on dining, while also providing some clarification on other businesses.

In the green phase, restaurants and bars are permitted to offer dine-in services in both indoor and outdoor seating areas as long as they adhere to requirements, including maximum occupancy limits. According to the guidelines, bar seating can be used if customers are seated at least 6 feet apart, or if there are physical barriers between customers, though standing in a bar will not be permitted, even in the green phase.

The guidelines also say a maximum of four customers who “have a common relationship” may sit together at the bar while physically distancing themselves from other patrons.