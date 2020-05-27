You are the owner of this article.
Green phase still limits indoor dining by social distance; yellow phase to allow outdoor dining
Green phase still limits indoor dining by social distance; yellow phase to allow outdoor dining

Fay's Country Kitchen

Customers enter Fay's Country Kitchen on South Hanover Street in Carlisle on Friday.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Though Cumberland County is not yet slated to move from the yellow phase to the green phase, new guidelines provided Wednesday afternoon by the Wolf administration show what will be allowed and what will be limited when restrictions are further lifted.

The guidelines that were just released primarily focus on dining, while also providing some clarification on other businesses.

In the green phase, restaurants and bars are permitted to offer dine-in services in both indoor and outdoor seating areas as long as they adhere to requirements, including maximum occupancy limits. According to the guidelines, bar seating can be used if customers are seated at least 6 feet apart, or if there are physical barriers between customers, though standing in a bar will not be permitted, even in the green phase.

The guidelines also say a maximum of four customers who “have a common relationship” may sit together at the bar while physically distancing themselves from other patrons.

Employees at food service businesses are expected to comply with the same guidelines as other businesses that are reopening to protect their health and the health of their customers, according to Gov. Tom Wolf. Among the requirements expected are to disinfect high-touch areas, establish a plan in case a COVID-19 positive emerges and limiting occupancy to 50% of the total maximum occupancy or arranging tables 6 feet apart, whichever is more restrictive.

Customers and employees are also expected to wear face masks when entering restaurants, though customers are allowed to take off their masks when seated.

Businesses must also close off shared areas, such as children’s play areas, arcades, dance floors and interactive games.

The Wolf administration also changed some guidelines for dining in the yellow phase, allowing outdoor dining beginning June 5. For these businesses, the guidelines say indoor areas must be closed to customers except for thru-traffic and customers must be seated at a table.

In this phase, restaurants and bars are prohibited from using reusable menus, offering self-service food or drink options such as buffets or salad bars and drink stations, and refilling food or beverage containers brought in by customers. Condiments must also be dispensed by employees at the request of a customer instead of being left on tables.

Aside from dining, Wolf said Wednesday that he is still talking with sports leagues about what the best strategies are for reopening, and those guidelines are still in the works.

The administration also said personal care services, such as hair salons and barbershops, must operate by appointment only, with appointments or reservations also strongly encouraged at gyms or spas. Religious groups are also exempt from the prohibition of events with more than 250 people, though the institutions are encouraged to enforce social distancing and wear masks.

The new guidelines come after few new positives were reported in Cumberland County.

In Wednesday’s report from the state Department of Health, Cumberland County saw nine new cases of COVID-19 and one death.

The increase is less than what some other counties in the southcentral region are seeing, though most remain steady with three or fewer new cases each day.

Dauphin County again saw the highest increase in cases as it prepares to move to the yellow phase this Friday. Dauphin County reported 37 new positives and three deaths Wednesday.

Lebanon County has also continued to move to higher new daily positives, seeing 14 new cases, while York County saw 13 new cases Wednesday.

Franklin County is seeing fewer new daily cases than last week, but it did report 10 new cases and one death Wednesday.

Perry County has largely remained the same, though in Wednesday’s report, it saw an increase of five new positives.

Overall, the state reported there were 780 new positives and 113 new deaths.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Southcentral region

County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 27):

  • Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new cases; 236 total cases; 2,912 negatives; 7 deaths
  • Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 38 total cases; 672 negatives; 2 deaths
  • Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 48 total cases; 2,558 negatives; 1 death
  • Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 9 new cases; 611 total cases; 4,617 negatives; 47 deaths
  • Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 37 new cases; 1,174 total cases; 9,547 negatives; 66 deaths
  • Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 756 total cases; 4,853 negatives; 30 deaths
  • Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 15 total cases; 201 negatives; 1 death
  • Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 228 total cases; 797 negatives; 2 deaths
  • Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 95 total cases; 323 negatives; 4 deaths
  • Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 14 new cases; 936 total cases; 4,395 negatives; 31 deaths
  • Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 58 total cases; 1,173 negatives; 1 death
  • Perry County (pop. 46,272): 5 new cases; 53 total cases; 683 negatives; 1 death
  • York County (pop. 449,058): 13 new cases; 956 total cases; 12,978 negatives and 22 deaths

Long-term care facilities

Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through May 26):

  • Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 50 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
  • Manorcare Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Shippensburg Health Care Center: 90 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 23 deaths
  • Gardens at Camp Hill: 52 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 7 deaths
  • Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 12 deaths
  • Vibra Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths

Region case counts

Case counts by region (through May 27):

  • Northcentral — 10 new positives; 1,030 total positives; 14,073 negatives; 18 inconclusive
  • Northeast — 74 new positives; 12,811 total positives; 53,473 negatives; 140 inconclusive
  • Northwest — 10 new positives; 459 total positives; 12,055 negatives; 20 inconclusive
  • Southcentral — 89 new positives; 5,022 positives; 45,709 negatives; 80 inconclusive
  • Southeast — 537 new positives; 44,843 total positives; 165,378 negatives; 923 inconclusive
  • Southwest — 16 new positives; 3,350 total positives; 59,302 negatives; 47 inconclusive

ZIP codes

ZIP code-level counts (through May 27):

  • 17013: 99 positives, 746 negatives - +19 since May 21
  • 17015: 31 positives, 350 negatives - +5 since May 21
  • 17050: 58 positives, 551 negatives, 5 probable - +1 since May 25
  • 17055: 57 positives, 661 negatives - +1 since May 21
  • 17011: 131 positives, 810 negatives - +7 since May 21
  • 17007: Less than 4 positives, 81 negatives
  • 17065: 7 positives, 65 negatives - +1 since May 27
  • 17324: Less than 4 positives, 85 negatives
  • 17241: 20 positives, 227 negatives - +3 since May 21
  • 17257: 156 positives, 304 negatives - +4 since May 26
  • 17240: 5 positives, 23 negatives
  • 17025: 20 positives, 263 negatives - +3 since May 21
  • 17070: 27 positives, 319 negatives - +3 since May 25
  • 17043: 7 positives, 143 negatives
  • 17019: 22 positives, 268 negatives - +2 since

