Greek Fest returns with drive-thru format in Wormleysburg this weekend
Wormleysburg

Greek Fest returns with drive-thru format in Wormleysburg this weekend

Greek Fest in Wormleysburg is in full swing this weekend, although with an altered format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral is a drive-thru event this year at 1000 Yverdon Drive, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Organizers said attendees will stay in their cars this year. There will be two tents and four lines. Attendees will be given a menu to mark off what they want. Cash and credit will both be accepted.

Volunteers have been in the kitchen for days making pastries. Many of the recipes have been handed down from generation to generation.

“A lot of the regular foods that make the spirit of the Greek culture come alive, and we’re honored to bring it to you again this weekend,” Dimitri Zozos, the mayor of Greek Fest, told ABC27 News. “There’s a lot of pride in our community. It’s our 49th straight year.

