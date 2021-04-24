Graduation 2021: Dickinson Law heads to the drive-in, Dickinson College hosting smaller ceremonies

This year's graduating class at Penn State Dickinson Law spent roughly half of their law school career under pandemic restrictions.
So, when the school started considering its options for their graduation ceremony, they met with students in focus groups to talk about what was most important to them as the school worked to find a safe, appropriate way to recognize them in person, if possible, said Associate Dean Jeff Dodge.
That's when an unusual solution emerged.
Cumberland Drive-In will be the site of the school's graduation ceremony, which has the theme "Drive to Thrive," recognizing not only the unusual backdrop for the ceremony but also the students' determination to thrive during the pandemic.
"They didn't want to have limited guests. They wanted to all graduate together. They all wanted to walk across the stage. They all wanted it outdoors," Dodge said.
The ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on May 13 and Dodge said the school is going all in on the experience. Music from the 1950s and 60s will be playing as the cars come in and park in balloon-lined spaces. The platform party of speakers and officials that usually march in a procession will head to the stage on classic cars.
Dodge said the school did look into football fields and stadiums, but that didn't match as well with the values of the students.
"We can't pretend like it's a stodgy, traditional law school commencement," he said.
Every graduate will get tickets for two car loads of people to attend the event, and everyone will be expected to follow CDC guidelines at the event.
The primary reaction from staff and students has been big smiles, especially as they learned how much the school was leaning into the idea of the drive-in.
"It's been very positive for our graduates. Of course, they would love something more traditional if it was safer," Dodge said. "I think for the most part they're very grateful to have an in-person recognition of their achievements."
Dickinson College
Dickinson College's graduation will come in two parts.
On May 15, the college will host a series of graduate recognition ceremonies that will give seniors the opportunity to participate in the traditions of hearing their names announced and walking down the steps of Old West while adhering to the most current health and safety guidelines. Each student will be allowed to have up to four guests for these ceremonies.
Portions of the smaller ceremonies will be included in a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 on Sunday, May 23 that will be broadcast on Facebook Premiere.
Dickinson’s virtual commencement ceremony will include brief remarks from President Margee M. Ensign, Board of Trustees Chair John E. Jones III and a pre-recorded address by the 2021 Commencement speaker Eric Holder, former U.S. Attorney General under President Barack Obama. Holder will receive an honorary Doctor of Justice Administration.
Fellow honorary degree recipients are Esther T. Benjamin, a global executive, and David McCormick, a business executive. The Sam Rose ’58 and Julie Walters Prize at Dickinson College for Global Environmental Activism will be presented to the 2021 recipient, Varshini Prakash, co-founder and executive director of Sunrise Movement, a grassroots organization of young people working to stop climate change and create good-paying jobs in the process.
Dickinson College also announced that the class of 2020 that saw their commencement cancelled last year due to the pandemic will be recognized in a modified ceremony during Dickinson's Homecoming & Family Weekend in September. Lisa Sherman, Dickinson class of 1979, president and CEO of the Ad Council, will be the Commencement speaker for the Class of 2020 ceremony and will receive a Doctor of Public Service honorary degree. Michael B. Moore, founding CEO of the International African American Museum will receive an honorary Doctor of Public History.
