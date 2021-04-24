Graduation 2021: Dickinson Law heads to the drive-in, Dickinson College hosting smaller ceremonies

This year's graduating class at Penn State Dickinson Law spent roughly half of their law school career under pandemic restrictions.

So, when the school started considering its options for their graduation ceremony, they met with students in focus groups to talk about what was most important to them as the school worked to find a safe, appropriate way to recognize them in person, if possible, said Associate Dean Jeff Dodge.

That's when an unusual solution emerged.

Cumberland Drive-In will be the site of the school's graduation ceremony, which has the theme "Drive to Thrive," recognizing not only the unusual backdrop for the ceremony but also the students' determination to thrive during the pandemic.

"They didn't want to have limited guests. They wanted to all graduate together. They all wanted to walk across the stage. They all wanted it outdoors," Dodge said.

The ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on May 13 and Dodge said the school is going all in on the experience. Music from the 1950s and 60s will be playing as the cars come in and park in balloon-lined spaces. The platform party of speakers and officials that usually march in a procession will head to the stage on classic cars.