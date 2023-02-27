A youth sports organization is seeking a conditional-use permit to develop a soccer field complex at 842 York Road in South Middleton Township.

Keystone FC of Mechanicsburg wants to put in nine soccer fields, parking and an office on 49 acres between East Springville and South Ridge roads, Township Manager Cory Adams said. The site is within the agricultural/conservation zoning district.

Township supervisors have scheduled a public hearing for 6 p.m. March 9 to receive testimony on the application.

Though not a permitted use in that zoning district, a soccer field complex can be permitted by conditional use, said Tim Duerr, township zoning officer and planning director.

“There may be special issues that need to be dealt with,” Duerr said. “This allows the board of supervisors to attach reasonable conditions. It’s part of the approval process.”

The application details a project in three phases, Duerr said. The first phase would involve the development of three to four soccer fields. The remaining fields would be put in during phase two. Turf fields would be included in the project.

The third phase involves construction of a 4,800-square-foot building in the middle of the site that would include office space and maybe restrooms, Duerr said.

Keystone FC is requesting a permit in accordance with Section 602.3 of the township zoning ordinance, which pertains to nonmunicipal outdoor recreational facilities. That section identifies such facilities as playgrounds, fishing and hunting clubs, swimming clubs, golf clubs, tennis courts and similar uses.

Keystone FC is a nonprofit soccer club that offers programs using athletic fields in Friendship Community Park and Winding Hills Park in Upper Allen Township.

Section 602.3 requires that any facilities occupy a lot of at least five acres, that screening be provided along property lines adjacent to a residential use and that all exterior lighting, essential to the safety and convenience of users, be shielded from adjacent properties.

The ordinance also requires facilities have a detailed parking and circulation pattern to assure that traffic entering and leaving the development site does not negatively impact nearby roads.

The results and recommendations of a traffic study will probably be discussed during the conditional use process, Adams said. The plan calls for a primary entrance off East Springville Road with a second access drive off South Ridge Road.

“It’s all about setting conditions,” Adams said. “Once those conditions are set, then we [the township staff] can go through and determine what is required.”