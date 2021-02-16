Wolf's tax plan takes center stage as state budget hearings begin

Others said Wolf's proposal won't do anything to cut school property taxes or help the poor.

“I think that it's time to change the approach from higher taxes to actually getting out there and doing something that does help those who are poor who have children who are living below the poverty line, and there are lot of things we can do, but a tax increase isn’t one of them," House Appropriations Committee Chairman Stan Saylor, R-York, told Wolf's revenue secretary, Daniel Hassell.

Under the plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1, Wolf, a Democrat, is asking for what his administration calls a $4 billion, full-year income tax increase, or about 25% more.

Some of the money, $1.3 billion, would provide a big boost in aid to public schools, or about 20%. The rest would help fill the deficit, estimated at $2.5 billion by the Independent Fiscal Office, a legislative agency.

Under Wolf's plan, Pennsylvania's flat income tax rate would rise from 3.07% — one of the nation’s lowest — to 4.49%, but so would the threshold for tax forgiveness, shaving about $2.7 billion off of what would otherwise be a $7 billion tax increase.