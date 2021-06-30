Wolf vetoes GOP bill with voter ID, other elections changes

Grove noted public opinion polls that show wide public support for mandating voter IDs and said he would pursue it through a constitutional amendment -- a process in which the governor has no formal role.

"This will take election reform directly to the people, the majority of whom support the measure, and bypass the executive branch," Grove said in a statement.

Wolf noted that people currently need an ID if they are first-time voters or using a polling place for the first time.

"The question is, are we satisfied that that's enough?" Wolf asked at a budget news conference on Wednesday, describing the bill he vetoed as "not the voter ID that I think is reasonable. It is selectively discriminatory, and it suppresses the vote."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Under the bill, drop boxes for mail-in ballots would have been limited to being available for only seven days before an election and monitored by designees of the major political parties.

In a veto message issued Wednesday, Wolf said the bill was "incurably riddled with unacceptable barriers to voting," including new limits on mail-in voting, what he called an "arbitrary" signature matching process to verify voters and the drop box rules.