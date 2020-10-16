Wolf vetoes bill to let restaurants operate at full capacity

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a Republican-sponsored bill Friday that would have let restaurants and bars reopen at up to full capacity, saying it would have jeopardized public health and safety.

It was the latest in a string of coronavirus-related vetoes from the Democratic governor, as GOP state lawmakers have continually pressed for looser social distancing restrictions and to revoke or modify other Wolf policies.

“Instead of removing mitigation guidelines and encouraging behaviors that increase the spread of COVID-19, we need to be focused on getting our children back to school, keeping our schools and businesses open, and taking precautions to keep our communities healthy,” Wolf said in a message issued with the veto.

Wolf also argued the legislation has constitutionality problems because it would have taken away authority from the governor during the global health emergency.

“This bill represents another meaningless attempt to change a necessary tool for fighting the pandemic,” Wolf wrote in the veto message. “These bills that do nothing more than seek to distract from our focus on helping Pennsylvanians cope and recover from this emergency must stop.”