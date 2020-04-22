Wolf to veto telemedicine bill over abortion drug restriction
Wolf to veto telemedicine bill over abortion drug restriction

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus in March.

Wolf's office said he will veto legislation approved by the state Senate on Tuesday that requires insurers to cover health care services delivered remotely by certain audio and video methods, after abortion opponents in the House inserted provisions that Democrats say interfere with abortion rights.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted along party lines to approve the bill, sending it to the governor's desk. Wolf supports abortion rights.

The abortion pill is not available at pharmacies, and Planned Parenthood says women who visit a clinic are sometimes prescribed it after a video consultation with a physician who is not physically present. Democrats say the bill that passed Tuesday bans doctors from prescribing the abortion bill via telemedicine. Republicans say it wouldn’t change anything.

The telemedicine bill has been hung up for years on the question of how it affects abortion rights. Healthsystems and hospitals say telemedicine coverage is particularly important now because of the pandemic.

