Wolf to seek school construction aid amid health issues

Wolf has sent about $12 million in aid to Philadelphia’s school district the past couple years, but his office said he recognizes that that is not nearly enough “and this crisis for our kids demands a statewide, substantial investment.”

The matter has been particularly visible recently in Philadelphia, where the district closed six schools in recent months to clean up asbestos and promised to step up its response to environmental health hazards.

The city’s teachers’ union sued over it Monday, several months after a longtime teacher contracted mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive cancer associated with inhalation of asbestos fibers.

Fiedler said she has heard from worried teachers who live in her district.

“And now these same folks are wondering whether they’re going to get the same diagnosis,” Fiedler said.

Schools practically everywhere in Pennsylvania are old. Most were built between 1950 and 1959, and more than 200 were built before 1950, Hughes said. They have lead pipes, lead paint, asbestos insulation and mold, he said.

