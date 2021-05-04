Wolf to lift mitigation orders on Memorial Day, mask order once 70% of Pa. adults are vaccinated

Gov. Tom Wolf's administration on Tuesday announced that COVID-19 mitigation orders, except for masking, will be lifted on Memorial Day, May 31. The current mask order will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press reported that percentage stood at nearly 42% on Tuesday, according to federal data, while 63% of those 18 and older had at least one dose.

The decision was made with the COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force, which includes members of the Legislature.

Until the mask order is lifted, face coverings will be required to be worn indoors and outdoors when away from home. In accordance with the latest Centers for Disease Control guidance, those who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask during certain activities, including visiting other fully vaccinated people, visiting unvaccinated people and children who are at low risk for COVID-19 and participating in outdoor activities.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}