Wolf to ease restrictions on restaurants, businesses in April

Though it will be too late for St. Patrick's Day gatherings, restaurants, bars and other businesses will see some relief as capacity restrictions are eased across the state.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced that effective April 4, restaurants may resume bar service with alcohol allowed without the purchase of food, and indoor dining capacity will be raised to 75% for self-certified restaurants and 50% for those that did not self-certify. The curfew on the sale of alcohol drinks will also be lifted, according to Wolf.

Outdoor dining and take-out will still be encouraged, and the Wolf administration said there will still be requirements, such as mask-wearing and 6-foot social distancing between diners.

“Pennsylvanians have stepped up and done their part of help curb the spread of COVID-19,” Wolf said. “Our case counts continue to go down, hospitalizations are declining, and the percent positivity rate gets lower every week – all very positive signs. The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to allow our restaurants, bars and other service businesses to get back to more normal operations.”