Wolf: Temporary mitigation measures, including indoor dining ban, to expire Jan. 4

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced during a news conference that the temporary mitigation measures that were put in place on Dec. 12 will expire at 8 a.m. Jan. 4.
Some of those measures include a ban on indoor dining, closure of gyms and stricter limits on gatherings.
Other mitigation measures ordered before Dec. 12, such as mask wearing, social distancing, business capacity and limit on restaurant capacity, will remain in place.
Wolf said they are lifting the temporary orders as planned because the mitigation measures seemed to have done their work in reducing the number of new cases. He noted, however, that the number of hospitalizations and deaths still remain a worry.
"Deaths are entirely too high, but new cases have plateaued," Wolf said. "This does not mean we're out of the water. We still have significant mitigation measures in place."
Wolf wouldn't say if he would consider re-ordering the measures should the number of cases and positivity percentages again rise, but all restaurants that were closed for violating the temporary measures will be allowed to reopen on Jan. 4.
The news of the lifting measures, however, comes on the same day that the region's health care systems are reporting worse hospitalization numbers. Of the metrics that the Department of Health tracks to determine whether to require hospitals to reduce elective procedures, staffing shortages have again risen in the Keystone Health Care Coalition, which encompasses the southcentral region and Centre and Lancaster counties.
After spending weeks steady at 31.8% of hospitals in the region reporting staffing shortages, the Wednesday update shows that 36.4% now have staffing shortages, moving it past the 33% mark set by the state.
The other two metrics - COVID-19 admissions and bed availability - remain in the green, though the region reported one of its highest percentage increases of admissions at 9.3% (still well below 50%), and its medical/surgical bed availability remains low at 16.4% (close to the 10% mark).