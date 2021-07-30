Wolf, task force urge lawmakers to promote COVID-19 vaccines

Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania’s coronavirus task force are asking state lawmakers to urge their constituents to get vaccinated, citing the highly contagious delta variant, and one of the state’s most populous counties acknowledged Friday that it mishandled students’ confidential COVID-19 health data.

Wolf and the task force, which includes Democratic and Republican appointees from the House and Senate, asked members of the General Assembly to “use every tool at your disposal, starting now,” to promote the COVID-19 vaccines on social media, in printed materials and at local events.

“We are at a pivotal moment in this pandemic — a moment that has already passed in states like Arkansas, Missouri and Louisiana,” said the letter, released Friday.

New COVID-19 cases have more than tripled over the past two weeks, to an average of about 725 per day, according to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Hospitalizations have started to rise again, too, increasing by more than a third over the past 10 days, according to state data.

New cases and hospitalizations are still a fraction of what they were at the height of the pandemic last winter.