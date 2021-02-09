Wolf takes state out of appeal over victim rights amendment

The office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro indicated it was the governor's decision to not appeal.

"Attorney General Shapiro fully supports Marsy's Law and intends to weigh in with the court, in his capacity as attorney general, as the case continues through the legal process," his spokesperson, Jacklin Rhoads, said in an email Tuesday.

The amendment provides for the rights of crime victims, including notifications about their cases and being allowed to attend and weigh in during plea hearings, sentencings and parole proceedings. Opponents warn it could create chaos in the court system, compromising legal protections for defendants in criminal proceedings.

"For the governor to just walk way is, to me, appalling — that he's not wiling to fight for what our voters wanted," Rep. Sheryl Delozier, R-Cumberland, a prime legislative sponsor of the amendment, said Tuesday. "As a united front we certainly would stand together better."

Four voters who support the measure appealed to the state Supreme Court on Jan. 22. Their legal costs are being underwritten by a national organization that has been pushing states to adopt a version of Marsy's Law.