Wolf spars with Legislature over claim that he can't extend eviction moratorium

“I have no indication that they’re interested in it,” said Phyllis Chamberlain, executive director of the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania.

“The eviction moratorium was really important, but it always was a temporary fix, because people still owe rent,” Chamberlain said. “With that no longer on the table, we would really like to see changes made to the rental assistance program.”

Those changes were also mentioned by Wolf in his letters to the Legislature on Tuesday. As part of PA Act 24 of 2020, an omnibus COVID-19 relief bill, the state allocated $150 million toward a rental and mortgage relief program administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

The language of that program has flaws, namely a cap of $750 monthly for rental assistance and a requirement that landlords cannot receive reimbursement until rental income is at least 30 days past due.

Eligible lessees and mortgagors also have to be unemployed or have lost 30% or more of their annual household income due to the impact of COVID-19, and cannot make more than the median income as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

These restrictions have severely limited participation, with many needy households not being eligible for one reason or another, advocates said.