Wolf spars with Legislature over claim that he can't extend eviction moratorium

Gov. Tom Wolf says he does not have the legal power to extend Pennsylvania’s eviction and foreclosure moratorium past Aug. 31. It’s a determination that housing advocates fear will lead to a spike in homelessness, and one that state Republicans say is a dubious attempt by Wolf to avoid responsibility.
In a letter sent to both of Pennsylvania’s legislative chambers on Tuesday, Wolf, a Democrat, indicated he would not attempt to extend his executive order on housing past its current Aug. 31 expiration date.
“Unfortunately, given my authority under the Emergency Services Management Code, an executive order further extending protections from foreclosure and eviction is not a viable option,” Wolf wrote. “Any further relief must be a product of the Legislature.”
But Republicans questioned Wolf’s interpretation of his own authority, given that the statutory timelines do not add up.
In his letter, Wolf states that his initial executive order on May 7 was issued under Title 35, Section 7302 of the Pennsylvania Code, which grants the governor the emergency powers that Wolf has used to set policy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Unfortunately, the statutory language of Section 7302(a) contains a narrow limitation on the amount of time that suspensions may be exercised related to temporary housing, preventing me from further extending the moratorium beyond the end of this month,” Wolf wrote.
But that time limitation found in Section 7302(a) is 60 days, a limit that Wolf’s directive has already far exceeded.
Wolf’s May 7 executive order went into effect May 11 and lasted 60 days, ending July 10. That order explicitly referenced the 60-day statute under Section 7302(a).
In July, Wolf issued another executive order extending his stay on eviction and foreclosure processes, but that order made no reference to the time limitation.
Republicans accused Wolf of flipping his interpretation in order to avoid the responsibility of a decision that will adversely impact either homeowners and tenants, or mortgage holders and landlords.
“Rather than make the decision to extend the eviction moratorium unilaterally as he has done in the past, the governor is passing the buck to the Legislature to once again bail him out of his poor prior planning,” said Jason Gottesman, spokesman for the state House GOP Caucus.
Sen. Jake Corman, the majority leader in the Pennsylvania Senate, likewise accused Wolf of an “about-face” in a series of Twitter posts.
“Trying to figure out how, on one hand, the Gov. says he has the authority to limit the number of patrons in a restaurant. On the other — all of a sudden — he no longer has the authority to continue his eviction moratorium policy he enacted in May and has adjusted twice since then,” Corman wrote.
Wolf’s office did not respond to requests for comment as of press time.
Wolf’s orders, both the May and July directives, are not predicated exclusively on his powers under Section 7302(a). The orders also cite the governor’s power to “control ingress and egress to and from a disaster area and the movement of persons within it and the occupancy of premises therein” under Title 35 Section 7301(f).
That power does not enumerate a time constraint, and Wolf’s ability to use it with broad discretion was upheld in April by the state Supreme Court, which found that Wolf’s use of the Section 7301 authorities are sound “so long as the means chosen to meet the emergency are reasonably necessary for the purpose of combating the ravages of COVID-19.”
The dispute stands to have significant ramifications for housing in the Midstate and across Pennsylvania. Absent action from Wolf, advocates doubt that the GOP-controlled Legislature will take up a blanket stay on evictions and foreclosures.
“I have no indication that they’re interested in it,” said Phyllis Chamberlain, executive director of the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania.
“The eviction moratorium was really important, but it always was a temporary fix, because people still owe rent,” Chamberlain said. “With that no longer on the table, we would really like to see changes made to the rental assistance program.”
Those changes were also mentioned by Wolf in his letters to the Legislature on Tuesday. As part of PA Act 24 of 2020, an omnibus COVID-19 relief bill, the state allocated $150 million toward a rental and mortgage relief program administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.
The language of that program has flaws, namely a cap of $750 monthly for rental assistance and a requirement that landlords cannot receive reimbursement until rental income is at least 30 days past due.
Eligible lessees and mortgagors also have to be unemployed or have lost 30% or more of their annual household income due to the impact of COVID-19, and cannot make more than the median income as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
These restrictions have severely limited participation, with many needy households not being eligible for one reason or another, advocates said.
As of Aug. 14, 150 applications for rent relief based on unemployment claims had been received in Cumberland County, according to Housing Finance Agency data, plus another 18 applications for mortgage assistance.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, 8,313 Cumberland County residents had continuing unemployment claims for the work week ending Aug. 15, and another 359 filed new claims.
The county’s unemployment rate for June was 9.7%, preliminarily, according to Labor and Industry data, down from a peak of 12.3% in April but greatly elevated from 3.6% in February.
June preliminary data also shows the county’s labor force shrinking by about 7,000 people relative to pre-pandemic levels, a possible indicator that some unemployed workers have stopped looking for work.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
