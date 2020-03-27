Wolf signs COVID-19 response bills; rescheduled primary election set for June 2

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf signed four bills Friday to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania that bolster the health care system, benefit workers and schools, and reschedule the 2020 primary election for June 2.

The governor signed House Bill 1232, which provides $50 million for the Wolf administration to purchase medical equipment and supplies for hospitals, nursing facilities and emergency medical services.

“This funding will allow Pennsylvania to get more beds, ventilators, and other personal protective equipment that our health care system needs for a surge in patients,” Wolf said. “The state and our health care system are mobilizing as fast as possible to provide medical workers with the equipment they need to care for patients.”

The governor also signed Senate Bill 751, which waives the requirement for schools to be in session at least 180 days, provides for continuity of education plans, ensures school employees are paid during the closure, and provides the secretary of Education with authority to waive student teacher and standardized assessments. The Department of Education previously announced the cancellation of all PSSA testing, Keystone exams and the Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment for the 2019-20 school year.