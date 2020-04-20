Wolf sets May 8 as target launch date for gradual reopening

Kevin Depaulis, 55, a salesman in York Springs who expects to lose 40% of his income this year, said he was rallying to "end this nonsense," adding that it should be up to local leaders to decide whether it's safe for businesses to reopen.

Some GOP lawmakers also attended the protest, which was organized or promoted by several groups that recently popped up on Facebook, including one connected to an obscure gun-rights group. It was one of several similar protests in state capitals around the nation.

Both chambers of the Republican-controlled Legislature were planning to return to session Monday as Republicans push legislation that would take away some of Wolf's power to determine which businesses must remain closed during the pandemic. Wolf, a Democrat, has said he will veto one bill sent to him last week and another that is expected to win House passage as early as Monday.

Wolf has said he would rely on an "evidence-based, regional approach" guided by health experts and economists that will help him decide when it's safe to reopen.