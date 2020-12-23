 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wolf seeks $145M fund shift to help businesses with pandemic
alert featured

Wolf seeks $145M fund shift to help businesses with pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}
Electoral College Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania state Capitol is seen, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Harrisburg.

 Matt Slocum

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday proposed spending $145 million in a worker's compensation fund to help the state's businesses cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic governor's proposal requires a vote from the Republican-majority Legislature to appropriate the money, and there has been no deal to accomplish that.

You can join our community in supporting local news and journalism for only $1 / month.

Wolf said he wants the money to go out in the form of grants to businesses that have been most harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Business owners and employees have worked hard to protect their customers and their communities during this pandemic, and I thank all of those who have prioritized health and safety despite the hardship of the past several months,” Wolf said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

House Republican spokesman Jason Gottesman blamed Wolf's policies for the pandemic's effect on Pennsylvania businesses and urged him to lift those restrictions.

The money is in the Insurance Department’s Worker’s Compensation Security Fund. Wolf and lawmakers recently tapped into the fund for $185 million, to balance the delayed 2020-21 deficit-riddled budget that passed in November. The fund, financed by premiums on workers’ compensation insurance policies, ensures claims are paid if an insurer becomes insolvent.

“I urge the General Assembly to take action as soon as possible to get this money into the hands of the business owners and workers who need it," Wolf said. "The money is available and ready to be distributed and our businesses can’t afford to wait.”

A COVID Winter: Cumberland County businesses, residents prepare to navigate a pandemic as cold weather closes in

+7
A COVID Winter: Pandemic forces Cumberland County communities to rethink their holiday celebrations
A COVID Winter: Pandemic forces Cumberland County communities to rethink their holiday celebrations
+3
A COVID Winter: Grocery stores prep for supply and demand challenges in Cumberland County
A COVID Winter: Grocery stores prep for supply and demand challenges in Cumberland County
+8
A COVID Winter: Downtown business owners, employees bank on strong holiday to weather pandemic
A COVID Winter: Downtown business owners, employees bank on strong holiday to weather pandemic
How to Survive a Covid Winter
How to Survive a Covid Winter
+5
A COVID Winter: Cumberland County restaurants try to survive and adapt as virus cases grow, temperatures drop and funding stalls
A COVID Winter: Cumberland County restaurants try to survive and adapt as virus cases grow, temperatures drop and funding stalls

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump Personally Asked PA GOP House Speaker to Help Change Election Results

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News