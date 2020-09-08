Wolf: Restaurants can increase indoor occupancy rate to 50%, but stop alcohol sales at 10 p.m. starting Sept. 21

The Wolf Administration previously changed restaurant requirements to close all bars that sold only alcohol and limit alcohol sales to those purchased with food. The move earlier this summer came after a spike of cases in the Pittsburgh area caused by younger adults who were gathering at bars and night clubs.

The 10 p.m. last call rule was made because of climbing cases among college students, according to Levine.

"It's part of our continued mitigation efforts, in particular with college students," Levine said, noting that they've seen the number of cases among 19- to 24-year-olds spike significantly. "We've seen outbreaks at colleges."

Levine explained that administrators at area colleges and universities are starting to crack down on parties on campus or campus-adjacent, and state health officials worried that those same parties could instead be moved to restaurants in surrounding communities. The new rule aims to make sure college students cannot congregate at restaurants and businesses serving alcohol late into the night.

Though young adults remain a concern in Pennsylvania, Levine said they are encouraged by the decreasing number of new cases. However, the Midstate nearly across the board has seen increasing rates of positive tests last week compared to the week before.