Wolf: Restaurants can increase indoor occupancy rate to 50%, but stop alcohol sales at 10 p.m. starting Sept. 21

Restaurants across the state could open their indoor seating to 50% occupancy starting Sept. 21, but only if they complete a self-certification with the commonwealth.
Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced the new change Tuesday. Under the Open & Certified Pennsylvania program, restaurant owners can complete an online self-certification process from Sept. 21 to Oct. 5, which would require them to agree to mitigation efforts and state that they understand the penalties for disobeying the requirements.
The self-certification is not mandated, but the administration said that restaurants will not be able to move from 25% indoor seating capacity to 50% indoor seating capacity unless they self-certify.
Enforcement will begin Oct. 5, and those who aren't certified but move to 50% capacity could be subject to penalties from the state Department of Agriculture and Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Those who are self-certified but are found in violation of the health and safety requirements in the program could have their certification revoked.
The new rule only applies to regular indoor seating, and the new capacity limit cannot be expanded to allowing large gatherings.
All self-certified restaurants will be added to a searchable, online database that the public can use.
“We recognize the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Pennsylvania’s small businesses, especially on our restaurants,” Wolf said in a statement. “Through this self-certification process, our commonwealth’s restaurant industry will ensure the safety and well-being of both employees and patrons alike, and will be able to begin a return to normal operations and financial recovery.”
Pennsylvania House Republicans took issue with why the process wouldn't start until Sept. 21, though Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said they believed the extra time will help restaurants prepare for new requirements before they are officially self-certified.
“Pennsylvania’s hospitality industry—including bars and restaurants—has suffered from a lost summer as a result of the governor’s capacity limitations, and we remain concerned for the future of many of these establishments," stated Jason Gottesman, state House Republican Caucus spokesperson. "The governor’s announcement today is a step in the right direction, but opening restaurants to 50 percent is merely a break-even point for many of these small businesses, and the order puts a number of restrictions on these establishments’ ability to do business."
Alcohol and cases
In addition to the self-certification process, the Wolf Administration also announced a change to its restaurant guidance in allowing alcohol sales at restaurants to continue only until 10 p.m.
The Wolf Administration previously changed restaurant requirements to close all bars that sold only alcohol and limit alcohol sales to those purchased with food. The move earlier this summer came after a spike of cases in the Pittsburgh area caused by younger adults who were gathering at bars and night clubs.
The 10 p.m. last call rule was made because of climbing cases among college students, according to Levine.
"It's part of our continued mitigation efforts, in particular with college students," Levine said, noting that they've seen the number of cases among 19- to 24-year-olds spike significantly. "We've seen outbreaks at colleges."
Levine explained that administrators at area colleges and universities are starting to crack down on parties on campus or campus-adjacent, and state health officials worried that those same parties could instead be moved to restaurants in surrounding communities. The new rule aims to make sure college students cannot congregate at restaurants and businesses serving alcohol late into the night.
Though young adults remain a concern in Pennsylvania, Levine said they are encouraged by the decreasing number of new cases. However, the Midstate nearly across the board has seen increasing rates of positive tests last week compared to the week before.
Only Dauphin and Perry counties have seen the percentage of positive tests decrease last week from the week prior. Perry County had seen above-average daily increases of new cases in the second to the last week of August, while Dauphin County has slowly been dropping from its spikes of new cases over the last month.
Most other counties saw different results, with York County last week seeing its highest spike of cases since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania in March. The percentage of positive tests rose in York County to 7.9% from 4.9% the previous week.
In Cumberland County, that rate increased moderately from 3.2% to 3.9%, while Adams County rose from 1.4% to 3.1%, which was helped along by a considerable spike in the middle of last week. Franklin County also rose from 3.4% to 4.1%, while Lebanon County rose slightly from 3.1% to 3.3%.
Pennsylvania itself also rose from 3.2% the previous week to 4% this past week.
This week's cases are starting off a bit more slowly, though the lower than average numbers could be due to a lag in Labor Day weekend reporting and testing.
In Tuesday's report from the Department of Health, which uses data reported on Labor Day itself, there were only 496 new cases and 11 new deaths across the state. In the southcentral region, Cumberland County had 11 new cases and York County only had 25 new cases - a far cry from the 128-case spike late last week.
Dauphin County was the only other county to see a double-digit increase of new cases, while most of the others saw five or fewer new cases.
