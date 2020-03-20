Wolf reduces number of businesses ordered closed; lawsuits filed

It was among the toughest actions by a U.S. governor to combat the spread of COVID-19. Wolf’s order drew loud complaints that it threatened critical supply chains and economic devastation, and a law firm and a gun store challenged it in court.

By Friday evening, Wolf’s administration issued new guidance that granted exceptions to the timber industry, coal mining, hotels, accountants, laundromats and law firms permitted by the courts.

Wolf also said there’s a “robust waiver process” for businesses that believe they should be exempt from the shutdown order.

Still, it remained unclear Friday whether cities, counties or towns would go along with the order and use police or sanctions to close businesses that defied Wolf’s order.

CASES AND HOSPITALS

The Health Department reported a sharp rise in the number of confirmed cases on Friday, adding 83 in the past day for a total of more than 260. There has been one death from COVID-19 in the state.

Health Secretary Rachel Levine said cases will continue to surge and that the Wolf administration is working with hospitals to determine their capability to handle such an increase and looking at every option to add bed space, staffing and supplies.