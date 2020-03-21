Wolf reduces number of businesses ordered closed, extends enforcement timing to Monday

Even before Thursday’s order, skyrocketing unemployment compensation filings in Pennsylvania this week smashed the state record, underscoring how many businesses had already closed or shed workers.

Wolf, a Democrat, said his “heart goes out to everybody in our commonwealth,” but he also said that difficult decisions made now will make it easier on health care workers later as new cases continue to surge.

“These are uncharted waters and, in this situation, we’re not going to do everything perfectly, but we’re going to do the best we can to prevent our hospital system from crashing,” Wolf said.

On Thursday evening, Wolf directed all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to close their physical locations and said state government would begin to enforce the edict starting early Saturday.

It was among the toughest actions by a U.S. governor to combat the spread of COVID-19. Wolf’s order drew loud complaints that it threatened critical supply chains and economic devastation, and a law firm and a gun store challenged it in court.

Still, it remained unclear Friday whether cities, counties or towns would go along with the order and use police or sanctions to close businesses that defied Wolf’s order.

CASES AND HOSPITALS