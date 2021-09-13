Wolf pulls election nominee, slams Senate GOP over handling

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There were no irregularities, no conspiracies and no fraud that occurred," Wolf said.

He said Degraffenreid will continue in the secretary's role on an acting basis.

Wolf's move comes as Republicans in Pennsylvania's state Senate are pushing forward what the GOP calls a "forensic investigation" of last year's presidential election, scheduling a Senate committee meeting for Wednesday to vote on subpoenas that they say will seek "communications and other election records from the Pennsylvania Department of State."

Legislative Republicans maintained their significant majorities last November in an election that many of them have complained about at the urging of former President Donald Trump, who lost Pennsylvania as part of his reelection defeat.

Corman and other Republicans also have repeatedly distorted the actions of judges and state officials in the months leading to the 2020 general election, perpetuating the baseless idea that Democrats won through widespread fraud.

Corman said he had valid questions about the Department of State's performance, including the failure to advertise the amendment, actions related to voter security and the language of constitutional amendments. He said the agency has "administered recent elections in a way that is deeply partisan."