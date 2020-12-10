Wolf poised to announce new pandemic restrictions in 4 p.m. virtual news conference

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is widely expected to announce new statewide restrictions on Thursday amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic as he scheduled his first public appearance since his own COVID-19 diagnosis.

Wolf and his health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, appear poised to tighten restrictions after weeks of exploding case numbers and sharply rising hospitalizations and deaths. They were set to appear at a virtual news conference at 4 p.m.

Wolf said Monday that additional pandemic measures might be needed to slow the spread of the virus, warning that hospitals were under increasing strain and would have to start turning away patients if they become overwhelmed.

He tested positive for the coronavirus a day later. Wolf revealed the diagnosis on Wednesday and said at the time he wasn't experiencing symptoms and was feeling well. His office said Wolf was found to have the virus after he underwent a routine surveillance test at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, where he has been working.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wolf’s wife, Frances Wolf, tested negative for the virus but will continue to quarantine with him at their home in Mount Wolf, near York, the governor’s office said Thursday.