Wolf: Pocono Raceway may have to resume races without fans
Kyle Busch (18) leads the field on a green flag to start a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway July 30, 2017, in Long Pond, Pa.

 Associated Press file

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday that NASCAR can hold its races at Pocono Raceway in late June if the coronavirus situation improves in the area, though the races might have to go off without fans.

Pocono Raceway is in Monroe County, which currently is under Wolf's strictest pandemic orders, or a red designation. But Wolf said that if Monroe County moves to yellow before the races, then NASCAR may hold the two races as long as there are no spectators present and guidelines are followed to keep competitors safe.

Wolf on Friday said he had told NASCAR officials that his state wasn't ready to make a decision on the reopening of Pocono Raceway, which is scheduled to host races June 27 and 28. Parts of Pennsylvania have moved to the yellow designation.

NASCAR resumed its Cup Series schedule Sunday at Darlington, South Carolina, without fans.

