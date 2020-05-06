× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Tom Wolf is proposing to create a “Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps” to assist with COVID-19 containment efforts, as the state approaches the rollout of Wolf’s phased re-opening plan.

The corps will be a public service program that recruits Pennsylvanians to assist with matters such as contact tracing, helping the state’s currently limited number of public health workers track COVID-19 outbreaks and identify those at risk.

The corps is “a unique opportunity for Pennsylvania to recruit and train COVID-19-impacted dislocated and unemployed workers into public service for contact tracing roles, which would address Pennsylvania’s health and economic needs,” Wolf wrote in an announcement Wednesday.

Few additional details were offered at Wolf’s Wednesday press briefing, with the governor saying he would “continue to unveil aspects of this plan in the coming weeks.”

Wolf said the state still had a long road ahead in a return to normalcy.

“We need to use that time to build a program to allow our commonwealth to function as much as possible while we wait for a vaccine,” Wolf said.

Friday will mark the movement of 24 counties in the northcentral and northwestern region of the state into a "phase yellow" plan that will ease some of the restrictions that have been in place since Wolf’s March 19 shutdown order.

Wednesday was the fourth day in a row that Pennsylvania saw fewer than 1,000 new cases, PA Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine noted, although she cautioned it was too soon to say conclusively that the spread of the disease was stabilizing. The state has reported 3,106 COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak began in March.

Statewide numbers have been skewed by delays in local health agencies reporting to the state health department, particularly in Philadelphia, a consequence of Pennsylvania’s relatively de-centralized governmental structure.

Levine said Wednesday that reporting “has certainly been a challenge” and that “we are going to be working every day to reconcile our data” with Philadelphia health agencies and others.

Cumberland County’s tally of new reported cases has also dropped slightly in recent days, with four new cases announced Wednesday. The county has averaged 13 new cases per day over the past two weeks, but only about five new cases reported each day over the past four days.

However, Pennsylvania’s testing volume has also declined recently, throwing into doubt how indicative the data is of the real spread of COIVD-19.

When asked Wednesday, Levine said that the state was still working on a way to make testing more broadly accessible — testing is still typically only done for those who are seriously ill and have a doctor’s referral.

“We’re trying to figure out how we would do the type of population-based testing, which is very different,” Levine said, suggesting that pharmacies could be allowed to administer tests, although plans are still in their early stages.

Wolf said that his evolving plan for a public service corps would hopefully be funded by federal appropriations through the CARES Act. The governor, a Democrat, said he had consulted with the legislature about the proposal but did not believe it required lawmakers’ explicit authorization.

“I think they agree at this point that there’s not a need for legislative approval on this,” Wolf said.

Some legislators pushed back on the idea Wednesday night — locally, Republican Rep. Torren Ecker said the legislature was “alerted to the initiative a mere four minutes” before Wolf’s afternoon briefing.

In a press statement, Ecker expressed skepticism over Wolf’s decision to “unilaterally create a new governmental program that has the potential to cost taxpayers millions of dollars without any legislative oversight,” and other GOP officials voiced similar concerns on social media.

CASES

In the latest report from state Department of Health Wednesday, Cumberland County's COVID-19 numbers again rose slightly, largely because of more cases in nursing homes.

The department reported Wednesday that Cumberland County had four new cases, all located in one of four long-term care facilities.

The county also saw one new death reported, raising its number to 26. Unlike in previous reports, the number of nursing home deaths did not rise with this number.

Cumberland County now has 386 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, as well as 26 confirmed deaths. Of those, the DOH reports 183 residents and 46 workers in four long-term care facilities in the county who haves tested positive for COVID-19, with 23 deaths. So 229 of the county's 386 cases are in long-term care facilities.

The new figures mean the county has 179 new cases in the past 14 days, or 70.65 cases per 100,000 people in the county. That's the fourth straight day the cases per 100,000 has dropped for the county and it's the lowest rate per 100,000 people since April 28.

Overall in the southcentral region, the number of COVID-19 cases rose modestly, with most counties reporting only a few new cases, if that. The largest increases were in Dauphin County, which now sits at 711 cases of the disease, Franklin County with 406 cases currently, Lebanon County with 774 cases and York County with 722 cases. Dauphin, Franklin and Lebanon all reported rises in nursing home cases close to their new case counts.

Across the state, the department only reported 888 new cases of COVID-19 and 94 new deaths. So far, 204,495 negative tests have been reported to the state.

