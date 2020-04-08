Wolf orders flags at half-staff to honor COVID-19 victims
Pennsylvania Capitol

The Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke, Associated Press

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered flags at all state buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff until further notice to honor victims of the pandemic. He invited all Pennsylvania residents to follow suit.

“Too many Pennsylvanians have lost their lives to COVID-19, and, unfortunately, many more will die,” Wolf said in a written statement.

“This virus prevents us from honoring the dead at traditional gatherings. We cannot have funerals, wakes, or sit shiva. I hope this flag lowering provides some solace to the grieving families and friends," he wrote.

