Wolf orders all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pa. to close by 8 p.m. Thursday

Businesses under shutdown orders range from coal mines to building contractors to many types of manufacturers, plus professional offices including law firms and accounting offices.

Retailers ordered to close include car dealers, clothing stores, furniture stores, florists, office supply stores and lawn and garden stores.

Wolf’s declaration of disaster emergency on March 6 gives him the legal power to make such enforcement actions under the extraordinary powers clause of the state’s emergency management code, his office said Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is also allowed to enforce such measures under state law to suppress the spread of disease, and Wolf on Thursday specifically authorized the health department “to prosecute noncompliant entities for the failure to comply with health laws, including quarantine, isolation or other disease control measures.”

“Violators are subject to fines or imprisonment,” the directive said.

Wolf had previously utilized the state’s food and beverage licensing system to force the closure of bars and restaurants, except for take-out and delivery operations.