Wolf makes budget speech appeal for action on gun violence

Wolf's budget proposal seeks $6 million in new money to prevent gun violence through a grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. He also wants another $4 million for a Philadelphia-based gun violence task force.

"We have gotten used to seeing bulletproof backpacks advertised during back-to-school sales," Wolf said in the prepared remarks, referring to school lockdown drills, and "that little worry" when people go shopping, watch sports events and attend religious services.

"And, unfortunately, we have also gotten used to hearing politicians offer their thoughts and prayers and little else. It's part of the ritual now, right alongside the somber press conferences where law enforcement officials detail the carnage and the tearful testimonies from friends and family grieving over their lost loved ones," Wolf said.

The gun issue does not divide cleanly along party lines — a few of the more conservative Democrats always show up at the annual Right to Bear Arms Rally — but it is the strong Republican majorities in both legislative chambers that has proven an impermeable bulwark against the type of changes Wolf wants.

A rare exception to the general stalemate over gun legislation occurred a few weeks before the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre in October 2018, when Wolf signed legislation requiring those convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence or subject to protective orders to give up their guns within 24 hours.

