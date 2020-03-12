Wolf limits travel of state employees, orders office to approve all large gatherings involving state business

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday limited business travel for state employees and ordered that all approvals for large gatherings come through his office.

Wolf said the new directives take effect immediately and are based on recommendations from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

“We are taking this action in the best interest of all commonwealth employees as we continue to respond swiftly and appropriately to the outbreak of COVID-19,” Wolf said in a news release. “Many state employees are working on the front lines with federal and local partners to coordinate efforts. I thank you for your commitment.”

The new orders include no international or out-of-state travel for official state business, though out-of-state travel can be made if it is determined to be mission critical by agency heads.

Wolf also ordered the postponement of hosting or participation in large meeting, conferences, trainings or community events, unless approved by his office, with heavy consideration for virtual large gatherings as an alernative.