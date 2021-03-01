Wolf lifts out-of-state travel restrictions, revises occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor events

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the decline and as more residents receive vaccines, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration on Monday announced it has revised and lifted some of the mitigation restrictions regarding travel and events.
The revised mitigation restrictions that went into effect Monday include lifting the out-of-state travel restriction that required a 14-day quarantine or negative COVID-19 test, as well as raising the maximum occupancy limit for indoor and outdoor events.
Under the new guidelines, indoor events will be allowed 15% maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size. This will be permitted only if attendees and workers can comply with the 6-foot social distancing requirement, and face coverings and hand hygiene must also be enforced.
Outdoor events will have a maximum occupancy of 20%, regardless of venue size. The new occupancy limit is also permitted only if attendees and workers follow enforced core public health measures.
“Pennsylvania is taking a measured approach to revising or lifting mitigation orders,” Wolf said. “The reason we are seeing cases drop can be attributed, in part, to people following the mitigation efforts we have in place. Mask-wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene are making a difference and need to continue even as we see more and more people fully vaccinated. We need to balance protecting public health with leading the state to a robust economic recovery. We are lifting mitigation efforts only when we believe it is safe to do so.”
Though the Wolf administration finds the decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations a positive sign, they also warned that, according to the CDC, loosening mitigation efforts could put people at risk, especially as new cases of variants continue to appear. The administration said loosening mitigation efforts too quickly could lead to a fourth surge in cases.