Wolf lifts out-of-state travel restrictions, revises occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor events

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the decline and as more residents receive vaccines, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration on Monday announced it has revised and lifted some of the mitigation restrictions regarding travel and events.

The revised mitigation restrictions that went into effect Monday include lifting the out-of-state travel restriction that required a 14-day quarantine or negative COVID-19 test, as well as raising the maximum occupancy limit for indoor and outdoor events.

Under the new guidelines, indoor events will be allowed 15% maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size. This will be permitted only if attendees and workers can comply with the 6-foot social distancing requirement, and face coverings and hand hygiene must also be enforced.

Outdoor events will have a maximum occupancy of 20%, regardless of venue size. The new occupancy limit is also permitted only if attendees and workers follow enforced core public health measures.