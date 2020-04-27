Wolf: Golf courses, campgrounds allowed to reopen Friday

Wolf said residents and businesses must also follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that was issued for parks and recreational facilities. The guidance remains in effect as long as the state disaster declaration remains in effect, according to Wolf’s office.

Wolf asked residents who wish to go outdoors to do so close to home instead of traveling outside of their communities, to practice social distancing, to wear a mask or protective garment that covers the nose and mouth while outside, to find an alternative place if the parking lot appears too full, to wait longer for a runner or golfer before moving forward, to only go to outdoor activities if they feel healthy, and to practice good hygiene by washing hands or using hand sanitizer.

“Practicing social distancing takes a little planning and patience but it is necessary if we want to continue to flatten the curve while ensuring that Pennsylvanians have opportunities to de-stress and get exercise,” Wolf said. “Finding the balance between enjoying the outdoors and staying safe is only possible when all Pennsylvanians are abiding by the same precautions. It’s critical that all Pennsylvanians adhere to the safety guidelines to allow for these outdoor activities to remain available to the public.”