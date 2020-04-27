Wolf: Golf courses, campgrounds allowed to reopen Friday

Golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds will be allowed to reopen Friday as long as they prioritize public health and safety, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday.
Even though the earliest reopenings of some businesses aren’t set to occur until May 8 in certain regions, Wolf said Monday he is lifting some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities.
Though privately owned campgrounds can reopen, campgrounds in state parks will remain closed through May 14.
“Pennsylvanians have remained resilient throughout this COVID-19 crisis, and as we successfully continue to flatten the curve to protect our physical health, it is critical that we also focus on our physical and mental health during these extraordinary times. As the weather warms and daylight lengthens, enjoying time outdoors is an important way to manage stress,” Wolf said. “As we start to take measured, limited steps to reopen our commonwealth, reopening these industries will help to rebuild our economy and strengthen our mental health.”
The order allows any of the above mentioned outdoor activities to reopen anywhere across the state. The Wolf administration has also updated its guidance for life-sustaining businesses to include specifics on how these recreational industries can resume activities.
Wolf said residents and businesses must also follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that was issued for parks and recreational facilities. The guidance remains in effect as long as the state disaster declaration remains in effect, according to Wolf’s office.
Wolf asked residents who wish to go outdoors to do so close to home instead of traveling outside of their communities, to practice social distancing, to wear a mask or protective garment that covers the nose and mouth while outside, to find an alternative place if the parking lot appears too full, to wait longer for a runner or golfer before moving forward, to only go to outdoor activities if they feel healthy, and to practice good hygiene by washing hands or using hand sanitizer.
“Practicing social distancing takes a little planning and patience but it is necessary if we want to continue to flatten the curve while ensuring that Pennsylvanians have opportunities to de-stress and get exercise,” Wolf said. “Finding the balance between enjoying the outdoors and staying safe is only possible when all Pennsylvanians are abiding by the same precautions. It’s critical that all Pennsylvanians adhere to the safety guidelines to allow for these outdoor activities to remain available to the public.”
Robert Kleckner, president of the Pennsylvania Golf Course Owners Association, said his organization pushed hard over the past six weeks to have golf considered a permissible activity.
“It’s pretty emotional,” Kleckner said after learning of the decision. “You know, we lost hundreds of thousands of operational dollars — every course did. Not profit dollars. What a relief to myself and my family.”
Kleckner said about a quarter of states still have restrictions on golf to help mitigate the pandemic spread. Pennsylvania has more than 500 golf courses.
